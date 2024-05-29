Women working in agriculture throughout Wales are being invited to join Farming Connect on four road trips of discovery. They will be given an insider’s view of some of Wales’ most successful rural businesses, hearing at first hand from the entrepreneurs and farming families who each have their own, inspirational stories to tell.
The Women in Agriculture trips will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 8:30am – 6pm
You will visit some of the most successful rural businesses and farms, and hear inspiring stories at first hand from the female entrepreneurs and farming families who run them.
Stops include a working dairy farm near Tregaron that’s implementing sustainable practices and looking to future-proof the business with regenerative techniques, and an extraordinary diversification project in the Breconshire countryside.
We’ll be stopping at a farm business that includes a beautiful converted barn that can be booked for weddings, functions, meetings and retreats, and also offers stunning accommodation in their self-catering cottages.
For those of you with a love for gin, we’ll be visiting a gin production business. Beyond gin, they also have a range of tourism properties such as ecolodges, converted barns, and traditional Welsh farm houses based on the farm.
These road trips will be a great experience, allowing you to network with inspiring women leaders from different areas of agriculture and rural life.
You will also be able to meet your local Development Officer along the way, who can provide information on what support is available through Farming Connect to help your businesses thrive.
Two bus trips will be based in North Wales, one in Mid Wales, and the other in West Wales. A detailed itinerary will be available on the Farming website for all four trips.
Spaces are limited, so register today! For more information or to register, visit the Farming Connect website or contact the Farming Connect Service Centre on 03456 000 813 or the events team – [email protected]