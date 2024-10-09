The top 10 per cent had much higher yields, receiving £629/cow more for their milk, but the difference between costs of production widened markedly, year-on-year, from £163/cow to £1,752/cow. “The bottom 10 per cent were unable to cut their spend in this time of reduced prices, which led them to making a loss of 15.73p/litre compared to a profit of 12.65p/litre for the top 10 per cent ,” says Mr Vickery. “However, there are a variety of farming systems in the bottom 10 per cent , showing that farming efficiently relies on the farmer and not the system.”