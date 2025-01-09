Forest of Dean residents are warmly invited to participate in an innovative new tree planting plan at Noxon farm at St Briavels. Running from January 25 to February 9, the event offers a unique opportunity to contribute to sustainability while learning hands-on skills.
Planned as an Agroforestry scheme, the planting introduces productive trees into the farm landscape supporting biodiversity, improving soil health, and combating climate change. Volunteers will help with tasks such as digging, securing trees with stakes, adding tree guards, and applying mulch. No prior experience is needed—just a willingness to get involved and a love for the environment.
Noxon Farm is run by a two generation team, who have long been passionate about sustainable farming. William Leabright who secured funding from the Woodland Trust to help fund the trees says volunteering will allow locals to learn news skills as well as helping the environment.
"We’re thrilled to share this journey with our community. It’s not just about planting trees—it’s about planting hope for future generations. We know lots of people have volunteer days with work. It’s a great way to be outside, meet the community and get your hands dirty.”
The planting at Noxon involves creating a new orchard, including apples, walnuts, mulberrys and plums, as well strips of hazel and willow which will be coppiced. Areas of native tree planting will help create shelter from wind, and provide havens for nature.
Abi Leabright, William’s partner adds "We want everyone to feel like they can come and have a go, whether they are seasoned gardeners or complete beginners. We have volunteers from the Woodland Trust on hand to teach us and we’ll be learning things too along the way. Do come for a day and support."
“This is a fantastic way for people to give back to the environment while gaining valuable knowledge about sustainable farming,” says Will who works for the Soil Association as well as running Noxon. “It’s a rewarding experience that brings the community together for a greater cause.”
People interested are encouraged to sign up soon to secure their place. For more information or to register, visit www.noxonfarm.co.uk/treeplanting Noxon Farm is offering free hot lunches for all volunteers.
A working dairy and sheep farm until 2001, Noxon boats original stone buildings, some of which date back to the 17th century and is run by Abi and Will with the help of Abi’s father Dave - the third generation of his family to run the farm.
Abi moved back to the Forest of Dean from Melbourne Australia in 2022 and Abi and Will with their two children Romy and Leif look after Noxon.
Away from the busy farm Abi runs Found in the Forest youth theatre and Will works at The Soil Association.