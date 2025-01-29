Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS announced the introduction of an AIPZ from midnight on Thursday, January 30. The move follows similar AIPZ restrictions being implemented in England and Scotland following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in poultry flocks across Great Britain. Although avian influenza has not been detected in poultry or kept birds in Wales this season, the move to introduce an AIPZ recognises the heightened risk of transmission from wild to kept birds.