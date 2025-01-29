NFU Cymru is urging all poultry keepers in Wales to practise high levels of on-farm biosecurity and to prevent contact with wild birds, following the introduction of an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS announced the introduction of an AIPZ from midnight on Thursday, January 30. The move follows similar AIPZ restrictions being implemented in England and Scotland following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in poultry flocks across Great Britain. Although avian influenza has not been detected in poultry or kept birds in Wales this season, the move to introduce an AIPZ recognises the heightened risk of transmission from wild to kept birds.
Keepers with more than 500 birds must also take extra biosecurity measures, including limiting access to non-essential people, changing clothing and footwear before entering premises with birds and cleaning and disinfecting vehicles.
NFU Cymru Poultry Chairman Richard Williams said: “Unfortunately the UK poultry industry is all too familiar with the devastating impact that AI can have on our flocks and our businesses in recent years. Given the worsening disease picture in other parts of the UK this season, it is absolutely imperative that poultry keepers – whether that’s commercial businesses or small backyard flocks – do all they can to protect our birds from this disease.
“The announcement of an all-Wales AIPZ recognises the increased risk to Welsh flocks. Although there aren’t currently any AI cases in Wales, we must not be complacent. I urge all poultry keepers to heed the advice and warnings being given by Welsh Government, employ enhanced biosecurity measures and remain vigilant for signs of the disease.”
For more information about the AIPZ, guidance and latest developments visit the Welsh Government website. If you suspect bird flu in poultry or other captive birds in Wales, you must report it immediately by calling 03003 038 268.