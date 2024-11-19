Monmouth MS, Peter Fox, has expressed his support for the farming community protesting in London today and has called on the Labour Government to listen to the sector.
Last month, the Chancellor announced that farmers will have to pay 20% inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million, which has led many farmers worried that they would have to sell parts of the farm to pay the bill.
The National Farmers Union has described the government’s changes to inheritance tax laws as a betrayal.
Peter Fox said: “Labour politicians on either side of the border frankly don’t seem to understand the nature of farming or the struggles that farmers face.
“This is sadly the latest round of detrimental policies hitting the farming community who play such a vital role in putting food on our tables.
“It is the responsibility of all Labour MPs to call on their leadership to reverse this damaging tax which threatens the future of farming for generations to come.”
Speaking following FMQs today, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “The First Minister’s flippant attitude towards farmers underlines how out of touch Labour is.
“Labour’s devastating death tax will decimate Welsh farms yet the First Minister still has no idea how many farms will be impacted and is defending a policy that she does not fully understand.
“While the Welsh Conservatives will always stand up for our farmers, Labour simply do not get it: No farmers, no food.”