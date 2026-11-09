At the time, Jay Bayliss was deemed to be unfit to stand trial due to injuries he had sustained in the incident. However, when police had discovered he had successfully reapplied for his driving license in 2024, the investigation was reopened. But when the now 32-year-old Bayliss was taken to court in April this year, he was once again declared unfit for criminal proceedings and the judge was left powerless to take his license away.