Family lead tributes to boy, 15 who died in quarry fall

Myron Davies died in a fall at a disused quarry ( Pic from Gwent Police )

THE family of a 15-year-old who died at a quarry has paid tribute to him describing him as a ‘popular’ and ‘happy boy’ who ‘was loved by all’.

Myron Davies from Pontypool died in a fall at the disused quarry in Abersychan on Wednesday, July 6,, while a 14-year-old Blaenavon girl remained critically injured in hospital last week.

Officers were called to Limekiln Road at around 6.30pm after reports that the duo had fallen at the quarry.

The schoolboy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girl was rescued by a Coastguard helicopter and airlifted to the University of Wales hospital in Cardiff with serious injuries.

A Coastguard spokesperson said the helicopter had to winch down paramedics to rescue the girl around 7.20pm owing to the difficulty of the terrain at the quarry, which is four miles south of Blaenavon.

Gwent Police have now conformed the identity of the boy as Myron Davies.

In a tribute, his family said: “Our son, Myron Davies, tragically lost his life on Wednesday 6 July at approximately 6.30pm.

“He was the son of myself, Sarah Davies, and the son of my partner Paul Jeffries. He was also a brother to Jasmine Jeffries.

“He was a lovely nephew, grandson and cousin, and was loved by all.

“Our son, Myron, attended Abersychan School, he was a popular boy and loved by teachers and pupils.

“He was a happy boy; he always had a smile on his face. He was regularly seen riding on two wheels by the community and loved online gaming with family and friends on the Xbox and PlayStation.

“He will be missed by all his friends and family.

“As you can imagine, as his family we are all completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated, as we try to make it through each day since hearing this heart-breaking news.

“It’s a mystery to what happened on this tragic day, if anyone has any information on what happened, please come forward.

“As a mother, I need to know what happened to my son.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this devastating time.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson said last Thursday: “A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to this death and enquiries are ongoing.

“The girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance; she remains in a critical condition.

“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2200225719 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The steep-sided quarry was once a hub for producing lime for local steel industries, but has been abandoned for more than half a century.

Abersychan School headteacher Phil Collins has written to parents asking them and their children to stay away from the quarry in the wake of the tragedy.

“We have spoken with the police and family members and urge pupils, parents, and the local community not to gather at the top of the quarry for any remembrance gatherings for obvious safety reasons,” he said.

“We continue to work alongside the local authority to provide support for pupils and staff.

“An incident of this nature is certain to raise many emotions, especially within our pupils.

“We have been provided with the… number for pupils to have a non-urgent consultation with a CAMHS nurse.

‘‘The service is available Monday to Friday in the afternoons.