Families enjoy Fun Day organised by ACE team
Subscribe newsletter
Local children and their families enjoyed the recent sunshine with a special Fun Day organised by Abergavenny Community Enterprise, reports Jon Davies
Abergavenny Community Enterprise (ACE) is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organisation that aims to support those in need in the local community.
Their centre on Hillcrest Road in Abergavenny offers advice surgeries and projects and are always on the lookout for new and interesting activities and groups to offer local people.
A range of activities and games including a bouncy castle, inflatable assault courses, ball games and face-painting was available for kids and their families to enjoy.
The Fun day is organised to help raise awareness of the work Abergavenny Community Enterprise do and provide fun and respite for young kids and their families.
The centre is open five days a week from 9.30am-1pm, except for Monday and Thursday afternoons when the centre stays open till 3pm.
Abergavenny Community Enterprise sees 4,000 people in need every year and is open to people from areas outside Abergavenny.
They host a number of services including Citizens Advice Bureau who use the centre to provide advice, help people fill in forms and obtain legal advice.
Several other charities and volunteer groups use the centre to provide services for people in the community who may be struggling including employment and monetary support and guidance, whilst the centre itself runs several different activities including gardening and reading clubs.
The centre also takes food, toys and clothing donations, with a donation table often left outside the centre for people to donate to those in need.
Abergavenny Community Enterprise will be celebrating their 10th anniversary next year, having been set up by volunteer Norma Watkins in January 2013.
ACE receives funding support from local organisations such as Abergavenny Town Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association and Llantilio Pertholey Community council along with other charitable groups.
Abergavenny Community Enterprise’s Fun Day is usually an annual event but this year’s Fun Day was the first since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
Local town councillors including Deputy Mayor Anne Wilde were also present at the Fun Day speaking to volunteers and families.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde said: “It was wonderful to see so many families out enjoying the ACE Fun Day in the sunshine, children queuing for face painting, on the bouncy castle and the obstacle course.
‘‘A great community event put on by an organisation that the town council is proud to support.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |