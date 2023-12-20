A group of families from Monmouthshire delivered a Christmas tree to David TC Davies MP shortly before the festive break as part of an ongoing effort to get him to back an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel - Palestine. We need peace at Christmas.
The Christmas tree was decorated with 10,000 ribbons to represent the 10,000+ children killed in Gaza and Israel in the last 2.5 months.
More children have now been killed than there are school age children in the whole of Monmouthshire.
“Mr Davies did not accept the tree and it is now being displayed outside the Abergavenny Baptist Church for Christmas,” said a spokesperson for the group.
“We’re calling for peace at Christmas and a permanent and immediate ceasefire now. We also have an ongoing open letter to David Davies that has over 250 signatures and we hope to launch a Wales wide petition in the next week,” she added.