The events include: Friday, February 24 at Abergavenny Football Club, Peny- Pound, 2pm, Kadun Rees of Fairtrade Wales speaks to Abergavenny U3A. Monday, February 20 until March 12, Chepstow Fairtrade Trail - Collect an entry form from Toytastik or Coffee#1, follow the trail to find Fairtrade products around town and then enter a prize draw to win a Fairtrade prize. Thursday, March 2, at Christchurch Hall, North Street Abergavenny, Jenipher and Nimrod from Jenipher’s Coffi, Uganda will be speaking at Coffee morning and a Fair Trade stall will be available. Waitrose in Llanfoist, Abergavenny will be hosting a ‘REACHING out to our community’: Fairtrade event on Saturday, March 4 from 12-2pm. Also on Saturday, March 11 at 10.30am, Abergavenny Library will have a Fairtrade coffee morning.