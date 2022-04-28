Fabulous wedding dresses on sale at town’s charity shop

Just one of the wedding dresses being offered for sale by Tŷ Hafan in Abergavenny ( Pic from Ty Hafan )

Visit Tŷ Hafan’s Weddings Day Event in Abergavenny today (Saturday April 30) - for dresses that, quite literally, don’t cost the earth

Wedding season is upon us and for those people still planning their big day, Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice charity shop in Abergavenny has something special coming up which may well prove to be as good for your purse as for your soul.

The shop at 55 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, has a dedicated bridal wear section and today (April 30) staff and volunteers will be hosting a special wedding themed day to launch the huge range of new and preloved stock now in store.

The shop’s volunteer staff will be modelling a range of wedding gowns throughout the day, as well as selling tickets for great prize raffles. Plus, the first bride-to-be to purchase her dress on the day will also receive a complimentary flower girl dress.

Shop manager Anthea Charles explains: “Planning a wedding needn’t be costly or a drain on precious resources. Tŷ Hafan’s Abergavenny store offers so many gorgeous new and preloved wedding dresses, as well as flower girl and mother of the bride outfits.

‘‘Our dedicated ‘weddings day’ on Saturday April 30 is a brilliant opportunity to achieve the look you want for a price that, quite literally, won’t cost the earth!

“We always hope to see as many people as possible in our store. But the wedding event on Saturday 30 April, is even more reason to visit!

Photos don’t do justice to how unique and gorgeous our store and stock is.”

Anthea adds: “We also hope that this event will raise our profile as a store and as a charity, because we still have some customers who still have no idea that Tŷ Hafan is the only Welsh-based charity for children with life-limiting conditions and their families in Wales.

“We’re also busy planning a fashion show for October for all ages and shapes with the emphasis on sustainable fashion and outfits priced £25.00 and under, which we feel is especially timely given the current financial situation.”

For opening hours and contact details of all Tŷ Hafan charity shops, including their Abergavenny store, go to: https://www.tyhafan.org/shop/