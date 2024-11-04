Staff at Smiths Auctions Rooms in Newent are very excited about their last sale of the year which includes over one thousand three hundred lots of Antiques and Collectables. Viewing takes this week as well as on the morning of the sales on November 7-8. For those of you who cannot attend the sale itself, the online catalogue is a great place to browse and also allows for online bidding if you see anything you fancy.
The sale features a special section for jewellery and watches and with over three hundred and fifty lots to choose from there is something to suit all tastes and budgets. Prices start at just £10 to £20 for some of the costume jewellery and rises up to £6,000 to £8,000 for a stunning emerald and diamond ring.
A large selection of fabulous diamond jewellery includes rings, bracelets, pendants and brooches whilst other jewellery includes amber, opals, turquoise, silver, enamel and so forth – all at a fraction of the price you would expect to pay on the high street.
The rest of the sale also includes a very exciting line up of items such as decorative and useful items for the home, books, furniture, silver, quirky collectables, paintings and ceramics.
Some more unusual items in the sale include a Georgian silver tongue scraper, a bracelet made out of scarab beetles, an antique glockenspiel on stand and a fun selection of large size Betty Boop figures.
There is certainly plenty of inspiration for Christmas gifts – and not just in the jewellery, silver and watches sections. If you are trying to find something for those tricky people who have everything then auctions can provide something totally original which cannot be found on the high street. The fully illustrated catalogue can be a very interesting place to start - and if you need any further information, condition reports or additional photographs then you can simply send an email request and Smiths staff will be happy to help. In the week before the sale the team at Smiths answer hundreds of emails from prospective buyers who live too far away or are too busy to attend the sale in person.
Smiths are already looking ahead now for entries for the very popular New Year sale on January 2 and 3. This sale is often one of the best of the year because the catalogue goes online just before Christmas giving buyers even more time to browse than usual. It is also typically a very quiet time for auction entries and so there is a very strong demand for those salerooms that can bring together a good selection of lots at this time of year. Smiths will be holding a festive Pre-Christmas viewing on December 18 from 2pm to 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies – all are welcome.
Entries of of good quality Antiques and Collectables for the January sale are invited now by appointment. The sale also includes a special section for coins and postcards – however the coin section will close very soon for entries in order to allow Smiths Coin Specialists to finish their painstaking assessment and cataloguing on time. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk