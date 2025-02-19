The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD) and Haberdashers' Monmouth School have launched an exciting new music partnership, marked by a black-tie concert.
The concert, featuring the RWCMD String Soloists and the Senior String Ensemble of Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, marked the beginning of the dynamic partnership—set to bring world-class music-making opportunities to young musicians in Monmouth and Cardiff.
Guest of honour Dame Jane Glover, the school’s Patron of Performing Arts and Alumna, delivered an inspiring address, urging for even more collaboration in the future. The audience was treated to a breath-taking programme, with the Senior String Ensemble delivering and beautifully expressive performances of Sibelius and Boyce, while the RWCMD String Soloists captivated with works by Sally Beamish and Dohnányi.
Director of Music at the school, Derek Harris remarked, "This is a wonderful opportunity for growing the music offering at school. The emerging co-operation with RWCMD is an exciting musical partnership between Monmouth and Cardiff, and I look forward to some tremendous music-making projects between the two departments."
With masterclasses, concerts and mentorship on the horizon, this partnership promises to nurture the next generation of musical talent and strengthen ties between two of Wales’ most prestigious music institutions.