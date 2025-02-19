Guest of honour Dame Jane Glover, the school’s Patron of Performing Arts and Alumna, delivered an inspiring address, urging for even more collaboration in the future. The audience was treated to a breath-taking programme, with the Senior String Ensemble delivering and beautifully expressive performances of Sibelius and Boyce, while the RWCMD String Soloists captivated with works by Sally Beamish and Dohnányi.