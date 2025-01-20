A wide range of interesting collectables were found at a property in Cinderford including a Chinese small bronze wild boar estimated at £80/£120 and a novelty brass cigarette lighter in the form of a padlock. This latter item appears to be quite a rarity and although estimated at £40/£60 could do better on the day. A very attractive oil of The Speech House by the popular local artist George Willis Pryce should also attract buyers from the Forest of Dean and is estimated at £100/£150. Other unusual items include a commemorative coin set from the fall of the Berlin wall which comprises a West German and East German coin boxed together with a graffiti fragment of the wall.