Every cloud has a Silver lining say vineyard owners

Robb and Nicola of White Castle Vineyard headed to London Wine Fair at the beginning of June and were part of the largest display of English and Welsh wines.

Their trip coincided with Welsh Wine Week (June 4 to 12) and proved the perfect platform to show case their fine array of quality award winning Welsh wines.

Hosted at Olympia London in the iconic grand hall London Wine Fair plays hosts to over 14500 drinks industry professionals and is known as ‘The Most Intelligent Wine Event in The World’.

Tuesday June 7and ‘Hot off the press’ Robb and Nicola of White Castle Vineyard were awarded a Silver medal in this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards for their vintage 2019 Pinot Noir Precoce reserve, the follow on vintage after their Gold medal Glory in 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards with their Pinot Noir Precose 2018.

News travelled fast and everyone came to seek out this Welsh wine at London Wine Fair, and so many congratulations have come from far and wide.

A triumph for White Castle Vineyard and Welsh wine yet again, and it certainly put a spring in the step of Robb and Nicola as Welsh Wine Week progressed with New release wines marking the occasion, and the highlight being the release of “Phoebe” Cuvee 2020 a limited release of 265 bottles.