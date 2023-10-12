Monmouth’s multi-award winning Mayhem Youth Theatre Group will be bringing one of the most popular and liveliest musicals of recent times to the stage when it presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at Monmouth Girls School from the 26th to the 28th October.
Based on a 2011 BBC documentary and spawning a hit musical film on Amazon Prime, it tells the story of Jamie New who overcomes bullying and prejudice to express his individuality at the school prom.
On his journey of self discovery he meets a host of colourful characters including glamorous career steacher Miss Hedge and eccentric shop owner Hugo who holds a secret that continues to haunt him .
Artistic Director Andrew Griffiths, who has been able to call on more than 20 years of experience in stage production in Monmouth and around South Wales, stage directs the show with the help of senior members of the group.
And he said: “This is one of the most exciting productions I’ve ever been involved in .with Mayhem are we’re very proud to be giving the people of Monmouth an opportunity to see this modern groundbreaking musical, which is so recent that it is still on tour around Britain.
“We are very keen to not play it safe and give the youngsters chances to perform in musicals that push the boundaries and allow them to experience theatre with a bit more bite. This allows them to extend their singing and acting skills .
“With one of our oldest casts that Mayhem has ever worked with, including many 6th formers, this show is going to be a feast of song , comedy and colour. This is theatre at its very best This is Mayhem Youth Theatre at its very best “
Mayhem Youth Theatre Group will be performing Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at Monmouth School for Girls from Thursday to Saturday, October 26-28, at 7.15pm rach night plus a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.
Tickets are £10 from Handyman House, Ticketsource or on the door.
Mayhem will be performing the ever popular musical Oliver in 2024.