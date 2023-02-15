This all changed on Wednesday 10 June 1885 when a party of six strolling acrobats, from the London Star Company, on visiting Monmouth, were taken to visit the Buckstone by the landlord of the Agincourt Inn. It would seem that they had more energy than sense and two of the company (Mr H. Zero and Mr J. Goddard) climbed to the top of it, and while in this position, the other members of the group, Mr H.W. Willoughby, Mr Beck, Mr T. McNatty and the publican, Mr Philpotts) started to push the stone. Suddenly, they were surprised to see it turn half round and the next moment it toppled and descended for about ten yards down the hillside to break into three pieces.. The two men on top saved themselves from being crushed to death by jumping clear.