The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice over Abergavenny for Thursday 19 January.
Yellow weather warnings were previously put in place over Abergavenny for Tuesday 17 January and Wednesday 18 January for snow and ice.
Further snow showers are expected in Abergavenny which will lead to some temporary snow accumulations on lower ground. On higher ground, there could be a further two to five centimetres of snow. However, for most parts of Abergavenny the main hazard will be ice.
Roads and railways will be affected causing longer journey times. Some pathways and roads will be untreated causing slips and falls more likely to happen, resulting in injury.
The Met Office advice says if you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.
They also advise to put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow, and to check on vulnerable neighbours.
There main message is to avoid travel if possible.
More advice can be found following the link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/travel/travelling-in-heavy-snow-and-ice