The decision to rename the National Park was made for several reasons. Firstly, the symbol of a carbon-emitting beacon does not fit with the ethos of the Park. Secondly, the Central Beacons mountain range covers a far smaller proportion of the Park’s geography than the historic kingdom of Brycheiniog. Thirdly, the National Park is committed to promoting the Welsh language. Lastly, there is no evidence that burning beacons ever existed on the Park’s summits.