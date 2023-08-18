A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We want to make sure new and young people can enter the industry and bring their energy and fresh ideas. In preparation for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, which will be the main support for farmers from 2025, we have been working with stakeholders to explore opportunities around the specific challenges to new entrants such as access to land and finance. We want the Sustainable Farming scheme to be accessible to everyone, and will be consulting on the final scheme towards the end of this year.