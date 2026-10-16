THE “important role” libraries play in supporting sustainability, biodiversity and community wellbeing is being celebrated by Green Libraries Week from October 21-28.
This year’s theme, Climate Facts for a Greener Future, encourages people to explore trusted information about climate change, learn practical ways to live more sustainably and take positive action in their local communities.
A range of activities are taking place across Monmouthshire’s libraries during the week, including:
- Monmouth Library: Autumn in the Library with ACE Monmouth on Saturday 24 October (10am-12.30pm), featuring free autumn-themed craft activities for families.
- Chepstow Library: Junk Craft for Children on Monday 26 October (10am-12 noon).
- Caldicot Library: Buzz & Bloom Coffee Morning on Monday 26 October (10.30am-11.30am).
- Gilwern Library: Repair Café (10am-noon) Abergavenny and Benthyg Abergavenny on Tuesday 27 October, offering opportunities to find out more about these community organisations.
The week also provides an opportunity to celebrate the green spaces that have flourished at several Monmouthshire libraries thanks to the dedication of volunteers and local communities.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement, said: "Our libraries are about so much more than books alone. For instance at Chepstow Library, the Reading Garden provides a valued community space for events, reflection and relaxation.
"Usk Community Garden, developed through the Please Eat the Garden initiative, helps people learn about food growing and sustainable gardening while sharing produce with the community.
“Meanwhile, Buzz & Bloom at Caldicot Library has transformed library flower beds into vibrant, wildlife-friendly habitats that support pollinators and biodiversity.
"These projects demonstrate how libraries contribute to learning, wellbeing and environmental awareness while creating welcoming spaces for residents to enjoy.
“As Green Libraries Week approaches, we'd like to thank the volunteers, partners and community members whose support continues to help these initiatives thrive."
Find out more about your local library by visiting www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-and-libraries/
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