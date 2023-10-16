Residents in Monmouthshire who cannot access the online petition to scrap Labour’s 20mph speed limit scheme are being invited to sign it in person by Natasha Asghar MS.
More than 461,000 people have already signed the petition calling for the £33m project to be reversed, but many have said they want to sign it but cannot or don’t know how to access it.
In response to the concerns raised by residents across South East Wales, Natasha has set up physical copies of the petition in her Newport office and is encourage all those who want their voices to be heard to come and sign it.
To sign the petition in Natasha’s office, residents should call 01633 215138 or email [email protected] to arrange an appointment.
Natasha Asghar, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales, said:
“It is clear from looking at the ever-growing petition and from speaking to residents and businesses, they do not want to see this blanket 20mph speed limit scheme imposed on them.
“Many residents have told me they’d love to sign the online petition but can’t for various reasons so that’s why I have decided to put some physical copies in my office which people can come along and sign – and have a chat at the same time about any issues they might have.
“We need to send a clear message to this Labour Government that there is absolutely no appetite for their 20mph project which will deliver a £9billion blow to the Welsh economy, slow emergency services down and impact people’s livelihoods.”