The UK is home to 18 different species of bat and several of those live in the National Park. One of the UK’s largest populations of the rare, lesser horseshoe bat is found in the Usk Valley. It’s no surprise the bats prefer to come out at dark, but if you’re lucky you might spot them as day makes the transition into night. the lesser horseshoe bat is one of the smallest bats in the UK. Bannau Brycheiniog is perfect for the lesser horseshoe bats as they prefer sheltered valleys with extensive deciduous woods or dense scrub close to roost sites.