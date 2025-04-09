Gwent Music held the Monmouthshire County Council Chairman’s Spring Showcase at Monmouth Comprehensive School late last month.
The event was held on March 31at Monmouth Comprehensive School and served as a regional round of Music for Youth, whose Youth mentor Trevor Lines was among the special guests
The evening was in aid of the Chairman of Monmouthshire County Council’s chosen charity which this year is Cyfannol Women’s Aid.
Cyfannol Women’s Aid supports people across Gwent who have experienced any form of violence against women, domestic abuse or sexual violence.
The evening saw performances from: Gwent Percussion Ensemble, MCS, Raglan Primary Brass Broject, Raglan Primary Orchestra, Gwent Jazz Orchestra, Gwent Harp Ensemble, MCS Jazz Band, MCS Orchestra and Choir, Gwent Youth Brass Band, Gwent Intermediate Brass Band.
Amy Ritter, Head of Music for Monmouth Comprehensive School said: The evening was a resounding success, and Mr Lines also gave a brief address at the end of the evening.
He thanked the audience for attending, saying that without an them there would be little point of putting on such an amazing event. He explained that around 20,000 young musicians take part each year in Music for Youth regional festivals.
The groups will receive written feedback from their mentor and if successful may be selected to perform at the national festival of music for youth in July in various venues in Birmingham city centre.
Music for Youth was founded in 1970, and promotes creativity, self-expression, and empowerment among young people. By offering access to music education and performance opportunities, it fosters confidence, teamwork, and emotional growth. This initiative provides underprivileged youth with the tools to explore their talents, build skills, and unlock future possibilities through music.