Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Workmates and housemates want lingering jobs finished, and truthfully, it is time to clear the decks. Wrapping things up will be easier than expected, provided you watch the details. Small misunderstandings needn’t become dramas. Stay calm, stay practical and let steady progress speak for itself this week.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re thinking seriously about improving both your work performance and your wellbeing. Keep it simple: choose two realistic strategies for each and commit to them. Quiet, steady changes made now could bring impressive results in the months ahead, leaving you stronger, healthier and far more productive than before.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Expect delays around travel, study, publishing or paperwork. Don’t be shocked if something postponed is pushed back again. Criticism need not sting if you treat it as useful guidance. By week’s end, returning borrowed items or reclaiming what is yours will bring welcome closure and order.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You may feel as though old mix-ups are circling back, with delays, missing papers or minor staff problems testing your patience. Even so, these setbacks are manageable. Preparation is your strongest ally now. Keep everything as open, honest and organised as possible and you’ll steer through smoothly.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Take your dreams seriously and give real thought to the future you want to create. This isn’t only about hoping for the best; it’s about knowing what truly matters. Once your desires are clearer, your choices become wiser, and the right path starts revealing itself much more easily.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Nostalgia may stir confusion when other people remember the past quite differently from you. If proof isn’t available, let it go and save your energy. Family visitors may soon be arriving, so practical preparations help. At work, careful attention to small details will be especially important and rewarding.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Old friends or former loves may drift back into conversation, if not directly into your own life. This could complicate expectations, so common sense is your best guide. Later in the week, an excellent chance arises to make overdue changes at home and improve your everyday surroundings beautifully.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Strong feelings power your intentions, yet passion alone won’t guarantee perfect timing. Set your goals, then wait until instinct tells you to move. A social event brings enjoyment despite a few muddles. Later, direct your powerful focus towards finances and career matters where it can do real good.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
News arriving on the 18th lifts your spirits and makes the future look brighter. Trust your instincts, because they are especially sharp now. New friendships form easily through planned events, and if single, one connection could prove wonderfully compatible. Business and social worlds both offer exciting new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Relationships may feel changeable, yet keeping life balanced is still within your control. Give your closest ties quality time and gentle attention. Your willingness to help others attracts support, admiration and affection in return. You may notice your circle widening now, both socially and in more meaningful ways.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
This is a valuable week to consider how you treat the people closest to you. Loved ones should not be left guessing how much they matter. Honest, heartfelt communication strengthens bonds beautifully now. Say what you feel, show your appreciation and let important relationships feel properly treasured again.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your usually easy-going spirit is replaced by a bold determination to pursue a cherished dream. Challenges won’t frighten you now; they only sharpen your resolve. Encouraging words and positive feedback boost your confidence, helping you step forward bravely and give fresh ideas the strong beginning they deserve.
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