Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
With you having a lot on and your mind being occupied with a number of different tasks, you might overlook some new ideas that could make your life easier in the long-run. When someone at home suggests ways to delegate household chores, pay attention.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It always seems to be the case that just when you start feeling comfortable and content with your life, someone close wants to shake things up. You know, deep down, it’s not the right time for you to make any changes.
Gemini (May22/June21)
The way someone behaves, speaks, or acts oddly could attract your attention, making you eager to learn more. Those who are younger than you might encourage you to think critically about situations you’ve taken for granted.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Take some time to reflect on what you really want to do and where you'd like to be in the future. If you've been delaying some travel plans, now is the time to reconsider, or you could miss out on a great opportunity. Share your thoughts with a talented friend.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
It might seem like things aren't going your way, but this week, much of that feeling could just be in your head. When you're feeling down or unsatisfied, take a few moments to reflect on all the things you've accomplished recently.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re likely to notice a greater sense of trust and permanence in your closest relationships. With a deeper understanding between you and your loved ones, you feel more united and closer than ever. There’s a strong desire to explore creative outlets.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Your natural charisma can work wonders, so make the most of it. Instead of pretending to be someone you're not, when you need help, just ask outright. This will get you what you want more quickly.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Happiness and harmony fill your romantic relationships and friendships. Your family and friends are affectionate towards you and this will make it easier for you to share your feelings. You might come up with some exciting future plans.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
When you find yourself in a disagreement with someone over money, love, or a previous event, be patient. It’s unlikely that you’ll come to a quick resolution. In these situations, a lack of understanding of each other's viewpoints can complicate things further.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Things feel a little off in your relationships these days. A close friend or family member is very touchy. This makes you careful about what you say when they are within earshot. You sense someone needs some extra affection.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re taking a more thoughtful and serious approach to the future. If you’re self-employed or working on a project that needs a boost, relax and listen to your inner voice. Take note of ideas that spring to your mind immediately.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
In order to keep the peace you may have to steer clear of topics that could lead to disagreements or tension. If someone isn't ready to talk about a health or medical issue, it would be best to leave this for another time.