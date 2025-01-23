TICKETS are now available for Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, performed by Monmouth's Mayhem Theatre group next month.
The junior section are putting on the musical at Haberdashers' Monmouth's St Catherine's Theatre on Friday/Saturday, February 21-22.
They have been rehearsing hard, and have thanked Monmouth Baptist Church and Rev Jonathan Greaves for coming to their rescue and providing a rehearsal space when they were flooded out of their venue.
The group have won many awards with some members now enjoying professional careers, including Josh Morgan in the Garrick West End production of Why Am I So Single? and fellow Monmouth Comprehensive alumni Gracie Follows in the touring production of Birdsong.