TICKETS are now available for Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, performed by Monmouth's Mayhem Theatre group next month.

The junior section are putting on the musical at Haberdashers' Monmouth's St Catherine's Theatre on Friday/Saturday, February 21-22.

Mayhem is thriving
Mayhem is thriving (Mayhem)

They have been rehearsing hard, and have thanked Monmouth Baptist Church and Rev Jonathan Greaves for coming to their rescue and providing a rehearsal space when they were flooded out of their venue.

Mayhem director Andrew Griffiths with Josh Graham after watching him perform in the West End
Mayhem director Andrew Griffiths with Josh Graham after watching him perform in the West End (Mayhem)

The group have won many awards with some members now enjoying professional careers, including Josh Morgan in the Garrick West End production of Why Am I So Single? and fellow Monmouth Comprehensive alumni Gracie Follows in the touring production of Birdsong.

Former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil Gracie Follows is starring in Birdsong
Former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil Gracie Follows is starring in Birdsong (Royal College of Music and Drama)

Tickets are available from Handyman House and via the ticket source link on Mayhem's Facebook page.