TV PERSONALITY, John Barrowman is heading to Theatr Brycheiniog as part of his UK tour ‘Laid Bare’.
Laid Bare is an unwavering and uncensored show about his passion for life and his profound love of song and story. Every song, whether a Broadway classic or a contemporary hit, showcases John’s inimitable style and his dazzling voice.
His vast West End and Broadway musical credits include leading roles in Anything Goes, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago, Evita, and many more!
Bringing his stories, personal anecdotes and infectious energy to a show that promises to leave you inspired and uplifted long after the final curtain falls. Laid Bare is more than a concert - it's a celebration of artistry, passion, and the joy of music.