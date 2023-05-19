Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams performs Brahms, Schumann, and Rachamaninov at the Borough Theatre on Sunday 4 June at 3pm.
Williams is widely admired for his profound musical intelligence, and for the expressive and communicative nature of his interpretations. He regularly appears at the most prestigious UK venues and Festivals, and has performed with all the major UK orchestras under conductors including Michael Tilson Thomas, Jiří Bělohlávek, Carlo Rizzi, Vasily Petrenko, Jaime Martín, Osmo Vanska , Joseph Swensen, Grant Llewellyn and Jac Van Steen; he has a particularly longstanding relationship with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, with whom he has in recent seasons performed concertos ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to Bartók and Mathias.
An acclaimed performer of Beethoven, in May 2020, a planned full Beethoven cycle at the Festival Cultural de Mayo in Guadalajara, Mexico was recorded as live by Signum Records from his home in Wrexham and streamed by the festival in eight broadcasts.
The Programme at the Borough Theatre works by Brahms, Schumann and Rachmaninov.
Tickets for the Piano Recital are £18 (concessions £15) Students £8 and are available from the box office 01873 850805 and the website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk