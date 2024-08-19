THE popular Raglan Day festival takes place on the village Sports Field this Bank Holiday Monday (August 26), with something for everyone.
A spokesperson said: "It’s a brilliant village atmosphere and the feedback from stallholders last year was fantastic."
Gates open at 12 noon, with the parade around the ground and Rocky and local groups at 12.30pm.
The music stage includes Pennie Rae, Ben Huws and Blind Man's Buff, while the annual event also features a produce section, a dog show, stalls, refreshments and a bar, with a shuttle bus available from the village centre.
Held throughout the 1970s and 80s, the event was revived 2017 and has gone from strength to strength.
The spokesperson added: "The event has been supported by many village groups such as Scouts, WI and Young Farmers.
"The project is very much aimed at the whole community of Raglan and surrounding area, being fun, inclusive and open to all age groups.
"The ethos of Raglan Festival is that all our events contribute to building a stronger community
“We have limited availability for stallholders! Do you have a home craft business, a jewellery stall or maybe even dog treats?
“Get in touch via messenger or see the website for an application form! We would love to have you at Raglan Day.”