Not long into the show we get introduced to Nip and Tuck played by Luke and Tristan Williams, who are two dim witted hench rats working for King Rat, in assisting his plan for domination of the city. The Principal Girl this year is Alice Fitzwarren, played by Kayleigh Barton. While Izzy Nevill is making her pantomime debut, playing the Cat Tiddles, who later comes to the rescue to ensure good overcomes evil.