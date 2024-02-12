Abergavenny Pantomime Company are back in the Borough Theatre this week performing their annual pantomime, Dick Whittington. APC is believed to be the oldest pantomime company in Wales.
After months of preparation, the final rehearsal took place yesterday (February 11) with the Company predicting another super show.
Pantomime Secretary, Geraint Webb said: “Rehearsals have gone well! The whole team is very much looking forward to a first class production, providing top entertainment for all ages.”
The panto opens up with The Spirt of London played by Marilyn Balkwill who informs that a plague of rats is causing trouble in London and something must be done.
Not long into the show we get introduced to Nip and Tuck played by Luke and Tristan Williams, who are two dim witted hench rats working for King Rat, in assisting his plan for domination of the city. The Principal Girl this year is Alice Fitzwarren, played by Kayleigh Barton. While Izzy Nevill is making her pantomime debut, playing the Cat Tiddles, who later comes to the rescue to ensure good overcomes evil.
It has always been the company’s policy to support charitable causes. This year’s pantomime Charity Partner is Mind Monmouthshire.
Anyone who has already bought a ticket to watch Dick Whittington is able to make a small donation to Mind Monmouthshire, by generously putting any spare change into the collecting buckets, straight after each performance.
You can see Dick Whittington at the Borough Theatre, Monday 12th to Saturday 17th February, with two matinees on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.