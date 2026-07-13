“Every performance has its own energy and there's nothing quite like hearing the audience laughing, singing along and joining in. That's what makes panto so special. Being able to do all of that in my hometown, surrounded by friends and family over Christmas, makes it even more meaningful. I'm so proud to be returning and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've got in store with Beauty and the Beast. It's going to be another unforgettable festive adventure!’