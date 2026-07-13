Gethin Jones, Steve Speirs, Jack Ryan and Jo Osmond will join Mike Doyle in an all-star line-up at New Theatre Cardiff’s spectacular family pantomime, Beauty and the Beast this festive season.
Gethin Jones is a much-loved broadcaster known for his energy, warmth and versatility across live television and radio. He first captured the nation’s attention as a presenter on Blue Peter, where he threw himself into every challenge, from flying with the Red Arrows to exploring remote jungles befoe going on to join Strictly: It Takes Two, bringing viewers behind-the-scenes stories from one of the BBC’s biggest shows.
In 2020, Gethin launched BBC One’s Morning Live and has co-presented the programme ever since, making it a staple of daytime TV. He is also part of The One Show family and cane be heard regularly on Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 2.
Playing the handsome but vain Filipe De Boeuf this year Gethin said ‘Coming back to New Theatre Cardiff for another Christmas honestly felt like an easy decision. Last year was such an incredible experience and the welcome from Cardiff audiences was something I'll never forget. Working in live theatre is completely different to television.
“Every performance has its own energy and there's nothing quite like hearing the audience laughing, singing along and joining in. That's what makes panto so special. Being able to do all of that in my hometown, surrounded by friends and family over Christmas, makes it even more meaningful. I'm so proud to be returning and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've got in store with Beauty and the Beast. It's going to be another unforgettable festive adventure!’
Joining Gethin as Belle’s father, Monsieur Marzipan, is one of Wales’s best-loved actors Steve Speirs. Best known for creating and starring in The Tuckers, Steve is currently filming the BBC comedy Better Later in south Wales, alongside Ruth Jones.
He has also appeared in hit series including After Life, Stella , Inside No.9, Upstart Crow and Extras, alongside film roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A panto lover Steve said: ‘My first experience of live theatre was panto, and I was hooked from that moment.
“To be performing at the beautiful New Theatre in my home city of Cardiff has made all my Christmas wishes come true. And to have been offered the role of ‘Beauty’ makes it even more special…I think that’s what they said…’
The hilarious Jack Ryan, one of the UK’s busiest comedians, also makes a welcome return to the panto stage in the role of Almonde, paired once again with his panto comedy partner Mike Doyle as his ‘mum’ the larger-than life dame Betty Bonbon. Whilst Cardiff’s own Tik Tok and You tube sensation, actress Jo Osmond, who has appeared in Star Wars, Harry Potter, Dumbo and Doctor Who, takes on the magical role of the Enchantress Madame Spite.
So whether you're a lifelong panto fan or experiencing the magic for the first time head to Cardiff this December to cheer on a hilarious cast of colourful characters as they discover that true beauty lies within.
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