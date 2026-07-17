The future of Wales’ oldest theatre still in operation was more assured this week thanks to a well-attended garden party which raised funds for its upkeep.
Friends of The Savoy Theatre, in Monmouth, held the fund-raising event at Treowen, in Wonastow, which was supported by local businesses and more than a hundred theatre-goers. Together they raised almost £3,000 in what was the first ever ‘Friends of the Savoy’ summer garden party, with the generous support of the Treowen manor house charity.
Around 20 volunteers including members of U3A and Off Centre Theatre also provided support. Guests were entertained by the Skirrid local band who donated their talents free.
"Very few of the thousands of annual visitors to Monmouth's Savoy Theatre know it is run as a charity by and for the community, without support from public arts bodies," explained Martin Newman of the Monmouth Savoy Trust.
"Now the message is being heard more widely - and the Savoy is gearing up for its forthcoming Centenary Year in 2028."
"We're seeing more and more people joining the Friends," added Savoy Director Chris Ryde. "That comes with discounts and benefits as well as being a fantastic way to support the cultural life-blood of Monmouth and the surrounding area".
Sponsoring firms which also donated raffle prizes included Creates, The Griffin, Salt & Pepper, The Punch House and Fingal Rock Wines.
The building in which the theatre is housed was constructed on the foundations of the earlier Bell Inn, in Monmouth's historic town centre. Originally known as the Assembly Rooms, the theatre was first granted an entertainment licence in 1832.
For more information or to join the friends, visit the Savoy box office in Church Street, Monmouth, or online at
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