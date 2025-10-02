Antony Metcalfe, Head of Community Engagement at the Royal British Legion said: “By attending events such as the Wales Festival of Remembrance, or wearing your poppy, you’re helping to ensure that the RBL can continue its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community. In the last year the RBL has provided support to over 22,000 service personnel and their families in the UK, from mental and physical recovery programmes, help with finances, housing or support with adapting to civilian life.