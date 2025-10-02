The Royal British Legion (RBL) is proud to announce the annual Wales Festival of Remembrance will take place on Saturday, November 1 at the ICC Wales, Newport.
Tickets are now on sale for this key moment in the Remembrance calendar which enables people from across Wales to come together to show support for the Armed Forces community.
Presenter Sian Lloyd will return to host the Festival, which will reflect on the year’s significant anniversaries, including 80 years since the end of the Second World War, and the anniversary of the lifting of the pre-2000 ban on LGBT personnel in the British Armed Forces.
There will also be a moment to reflect on the five years that have passed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a chance to pay tribute to all those from the Armed Forces who provided assistance and support across the country.
The Festival’s musical programme will include performances from the South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus and classically trained soprano Laura Sidney, who is returning to perform for a second time. The hugely popular Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh, will also feature in the evening of entertainment.
Antony Metcalfe, Head of Community Engagement at the Royal British Legion said: “By attending events such as the Wales Festival of Remembrance, or wearing your poppy, you’re helping to ensure that the RBL can continue its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community. In the last year the RBL has provided support to over 22,000 service personnel and their families in the UK, from mental and physical recovery programmes, help with finances, housing or support with adapting to civilian life.
We’re grateful that people want to come together here in Wales to honour the memory of those who have served and show support for the Armed Forces community.”
One of the RBL’s many beneficiaries in Wales who has been helped by the vital funds raised through events such as the Wales Festival of Remembrance is Glan Conwy veteran Damien Margetts, who retired from the Army when he experienced personal difficulties and struggled to adapt to civilian life. Damien said:
“I didn’t know what to do or where to go. I was trying to find work and a place to live, and the Royal British Legion helped me with a rental deposit. Since then, I’ve always known I could come to the RBL if I needed help. At a later transitional point in my life, a support
worker recommended the courses at the RBL Recovery Centre and it brought me out of my shell so much. The staff went above and beyond, and I’ve left the course filled with motivation. If you’ve ever donated to the RBL, thank you so much!” To purchase tickets for the event, please visit: rblfestivalofremembrance.wales
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War and has seen commemorations taking place across the country.
