After 15 years at the Savoy Theatre, the aim of Spontaneous Productions is to help put the Melville Centre at the centre of everyone’s minds as a hub for local and affordable creative arts.
The new show, Nutcrackers, will be running nursery and family shows as well as a special one-off adult show to cater for a wide variety of audiences and make theatre as accessible as possible. You can be sure to expect silliness, Christmas joy and audience participation.
Spontaneous Productions producer, Sam Densham, has also joined the Board of Directors at the Melville to help revive the centre.
