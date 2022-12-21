Therefore, I put it to you that what truly should constitute a Christmas film is one that MUST take place at Christmas, and if you were to change the time of year then the story wouldn’t work. For example, Home Alone is about a family leaving their child at home, sure it happens to be at Christmas but the film still works if it’s set in June… A Christmas Carol, if the ghosts appeared on Scrooge’s birthday the story still works. The old man re-assesses his life and becomes good! It’s a Wonderful Life is predominantly not even set at Christmas! Die Hard, however, the entire take-over of the Nakatomi Tower is due to the timing! Christmas Eve. The building is closed, except for the staff party where those who could open the safe will be, the $640 million in untraceable bearer bonds will be there on that night only. It is the longest period of closure for the business, over the festive period. Hans Gruber has planned the perfect Christmas Heist! Well, it would’ve been perfect if it hadn’t been for a barefooted, vest wearing John McClane dropping him out of a window.