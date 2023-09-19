AWARD-WINNING author and storyteller, Daniel Morden is back with his new book ‘Strange Tales’ , which is set to launch at The Melville Theatre on October, 12.
Over the course of his 30 year career, Daniel has travelled across the world from Hawaii to Hati to Belgium; collecting stories, myths, legends and tales.
Now, he has the opportunity to share his favourites, with ‘Strange Tales’; an anthology of nine “old” stories.
Daniel said: “In all my years of story-telling, there have been many stories that I have enjoyed and stayed with me. Over time, I have adapted them and added my own spin, so that they speak to a modern audience.”
Described as a “labour of love”, ‘Strange Tales’ has been in the works since the pandemic. “This book became my escape over lockdown,” Daniel recalled “it became a way to escape and alleviate any worries.”
This sense of escapism, is what Daniel hopes many readers will experience when they read ‘Strange Tales’.
Readers can expect stories that will inspire laughter, spooks and maybe a little bit of nostalgia!
“Anyone from nine years old up, can enjoy ‘Strange Tales’. Younger readers maybe drawn in by the plot, humour and creepiness, while adults maybe more intrigued by the metaphor and message. There is definitely something for everyone!”
When asked if there were any “stand outs”, Daniel paid recognition to a tale that revolved around star-crossed love, prophecies and luck.
Readers will have the opportunity to feel the magic at The Melville Theatre; where Daniel will be performing the tales in a dramatic retelling (reminiscent of a play/ stand up).
“The anthology is written to be read aloud - specifically by me. They have the momentum, which makes them perfect to be read aloud.”
Books will also be available to purchase at the event.