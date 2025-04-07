J S Bach’s masterpiece, St Matthew Passion, will be performed at Hereford Cathedral as part of its Holy Week worship on Tuesday 15 April, 7 pm.
In a dramatic musical retelling of St Matthew’s Gospel, Hereford Cathedral Choir will recount the story of the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus in the spectacular setting of the Cathedral Nave.
The period-instrument orchestra Marches Baroque and an internationally renowned line-up of soloists will be joining the cathedral choir for this performance, all of whom are specialists in this repertoire: Ruairi Bowen (Evangelist), Gareth Brynmoor John (Christus), Rebecca Hardwick (soprano), Martha McLorinan (mezzo-soprano) David de Winter (tenor) and Alex Ashworth (bass).
This concert has kindly been supported by the W A Cadbury Charitable Trust and Hereford Cathedral Perpetual Trust.