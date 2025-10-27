FORMER head of audiences at Oxford University’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, Sara St George has been appointed as the new chief executive of Theatr Brycheiniog.
With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience Sara brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the arts and marks an exciting new chapter for Theatr Brycheiniog .
Sara said:“I feel incredibly privileged to be joining Theatr Brycheiniog — a theatre with deep roots in people and place and a vital part of Wales’s creative landscape. Together, we can shape the next chapter where creativity thrives, people connect and Theatr Brycheiniog continues to shine as a cultural home for everyone.”
Chair of Trustees Andy Collinson added:“ We’re delighted to welcome Sara into the Theatr Brycheiniog family.”
