The Salvation Army is celebrating 140 years in Abergavenny this year, and they are marking the occasion with a celebratory concert at 7pm on Saturday, May 10 at Holy Trinity Church on Baker Street, Abergavenny. The branch told us the concert is open to anyone.
“This event is to express our sincere gratitude to the people of Abergavenny for their unwavering support and collaboration over the past 140 years.”
The Salvation Army celebrated its 150th anniversary in Wales last year, with Abergavenny being one of its longest-serving branches.
Those wishing to attend 140 years of the Salvation Army’s Service in the town can purchase tickets for £5 per person by contacting 01873 852704 or email [email protected].