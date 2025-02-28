ABERGAVENNY Pantomime Company burst back onto the stage of the town’s Borough Theatre this week with its rhyming panto-mash Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.
Billed as the oldest pantomime company in Wales the cast provide annual half-term entertainment which over the years has become something of a rite of passage for Abergavenny families.
As always, this is not a panto for the fainthearted -far from being a rural ramble in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons - or the Bannau Brycheiniog - this is a full scale hike to the very summit of Yr Wyddfa, without the benefit of a lift on the little train, kicking off at 7pm and finishing just a whisker away from 10pm.
Like any good hike through the woods there were were pretty bits, some bits which were slightly more challenging and the odd patches where it felt like the quicksand might drag you under and never let go.
While it was sad to yet again not see Ken Jones in his familiar role as the Dame, there were a host of newcomers in the cast this year - some making their APC debuts and some rejoining the company after a break.
Top of the list of these was the wonderful Emma Jayne Morris, who channelled an eccentrically batty version of Hylda Baker as the inspiration for her Fairy character.
Despite struggling to keep her voice going through the performance she delighted the audience as she reacted with and to both those watching and those onstage.
Making her panto debut in Abergavenny was Rachael Beck who was a comedic delight as one half of the duo of baddies Block and Tackle with her partner in crime well played by Tristan Williams
After a spell as choreographer, Cait Davies returned to the performing side of the footlights to take on the role of principal boy Robin Hood playing alongside her daughter Amelia as one half of the scene stealing duo of ‘Babes’ Pippa and Penny.
Lucie Hall completed the duo which captured the hearts of the audience with both their acting and singing.
As always Joe Pugh gave everything he had to the role of would-be Merry Man Dangerous Dave often quite literally throwing himself across the stage while delivering some blistering one liners about current affairs and the burning issues in Abergavenny.
Good support came from Jane Gilbert as Little John, Geraint Webb as Will Scarlet, Andrea Marfell as Friar Tuck and Marilyn Balkwill as Alan A-Dale.
The principal line up was completed John Bryan as the Sheriff of Nottingham and the familiar father and daughter team of Molly Brickley Clark and Snowy Clark as Maid Marian and Nurse Molly Coddle.
The young chorus as ever, lifted the spirits of the audience with rip roaring numbers like Sound of the Underground, High Hopes, We Go Together and You Can’t Stop the Beat which raised the rafters of the theatre and provided many of the evening’s high spots.