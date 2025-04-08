A major £1.8 million refurbishment of Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon has been completed, bringing significant upgrades to the popular arts venue.
The work, which took 12 months to complete, was led by Powys County Council and funded 90 per cent by the UK Government.
Contractors included Welshpool-based SWG Group, Brecon firm Beacons Business Interiors (Bbi), and the council’s own engineers.
The project included the installation of new public and backstage toilets, full replacement of external windows and doors, and upgrades to the air handling systems across the auditorium, studio and public areas. Internal and external lighting was upgraded with energy-efficient fittings, while accessibility was improved with the addition of a new public lift and a separate cargo lift.
Theatr Brycheiniog remained open throughout the work, which complements earlier improvements made to its café, bar and main reception in 2022.
During a recent visit to Brecon, Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith toured the upgraded venue and praised the investment in local arts infrastructure.
“I was delighted to see the renovations to Theatr Brycheiniog which have been part-funded by the UK Government,” said Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith.
“The theatre is a wonderful resource, and the refurbishment means that audiences will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.”
"This investment by the UK Government will benefit Brecon and help kickstart economic growth, putting more money into local people’s pockets as a result."
Theatr Brycheiniog’s Marketing, Communications and Audiences Manager, Anna Wormleighton, said the improvements had revitalised the venue and strengthened its long-term sustainability.
“We were delighted to be able to show Dame Nia Griffith how the renovations have upgraded and rejuvenated our building,” she said.
The theatre features a 477-seat main auditorium and a 120-seat studio and rehearsal space, hosting a wide range of performances in both Welsh and English.