FLUFF, a darkly comedic play exploring memories and the devastating effects of dementia comes to The Courtyard this spring.
It’s time for Fluff to do the ultimate puzzle, her life. But Fluff hates puzzles; especially word searches. She can never find the words and doesn’t understand why there’s a half-eaten birthday cake and a woman who keeps visiting her room.
As she navigates her way through her most treasured and darkest memories, Fluff desperately needs to piece together her life, story by story, person by person. This moving play explores memories and the choices we make in life.
Winner of the Best Theatre Production at the Buxton Fringe 2024, alongside awards for Best Performance and Best New Piece at the Birmingham Fringe 2023. The non-linear plot line allows the audience to feel, firsthand, the devastating effects of dementia, through joining Fluff in her journey to uncover her life’s memories.
Fluff is part of The Courtyard’s Pay What You Decide initiative (PWYD), where audiences can book tickets for free now and decide how much they want to pay after watching the show.
The Courtyard want to encourage more people to come and see shows, more often.
PWYD not only allows visitors to pay what they can afford, rather than a fixed ticket price, but also removes the financial risk of buying a ticket for a show in advance without knowing whether they are going to enjoy it or not.F luff, is supported by the Arts Council England, W3RT, Alzheimer’s Society, Trauma Breakthrough UK and Herts Musical Memories.
Fluff will be in The Courtyard’s Studio Theatre on Wednesday 12 February at 7.45pm.
To book tickets, or for more information contact the Box Office on 01432 340555 or visitwww.courtyard.org.uk.