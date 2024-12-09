The annual Newent Orchestra’s ‘Classical Christmas Concert’ is the perfect way to celebrate the season - full of festive cheer with a chance to join in!
Set for December 14, this year’s concert will be conducted by Tobias Lazenbury. Together with Orchestra Leader, Bill Anderson - the duo have crafted a concert full of your favourite carols; featuring music from ballets to Rimsky Korsakov’s ‘Dance of the Tumblers’ and Howard Blake’s Walking In The Air.
The event will be taking place at St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm, with adult ticket price at just £10, on the door, cash or contactless, (16s and under free), or in advance (online payment). Entry includes interval wine/soft drinks and mince pies.
Book now for this super-popular event!