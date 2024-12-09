The annual Newent Orchestra’s ‘Classical Christmas Concert’ is the perfect way to celebrate the season - full of festive cheer with a chance to join in!

Set for December 14, this year’s concert will be conducted by Tobias Lazenbury. Together with Orchestra Leader, Bill Anderson - the duo have crafted a concert full of your favourite carols; featuring music from ballets to Rimsky Korsakov’s ‘Dance of the Tumblers’ and Howard Blake’s Walking In The Air.

Christmas concert
Get your Christmas jumpers ready for what promises to be a magical event! (Picture created by Magic Studio). (Magic Studio)

The event will be taking place at St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm, with adult ticket price at just £10, on the door, cash or contactless, (16s and under free), or in advance (online payment). Entry includes interval wine/soft drinks and mince pies.

Book now for this super-popular event!