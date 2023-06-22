Emma has spent nearly 25 years building a career focussed on using the arts and culture to achieve positive social change for all.
Currently Director of Programmes and Engagement at Welsh National Opera, Emma leads a team involved in creative programming, learning and community engagement across 5 UK locations, including an award-winning youth opera programme, the first Female Opera Conductor in Residence scheme and leading the vision and strategy for a pan-Wales ‘Arts in Health’ programme in partnership with seven health boards across Wales.
She has also toured family productions and engagement programmes to Hong Kong, Morocco and Dubai.
Previously, Emma worked as the Head of Exhibition and Education with Ffilm Cymru Wales to lead a pan-Wales film in education and youth talent offer supporting practitioners, venues, and festivals across Wales with wider community engagement. She was previously
the Director of the Cardiff-based social arts charity Rubicon Dance and is currently a member of National Dance Company Wales’ Artistic Advisory Group.
“I relish the prospect of being part of an ambitious, visitor focussed space where I can use my experience of artistic programming, community engagement and business management, alongside my collaborative approach to making theatre to create work that has equality, inclusion, and diversity at its core.
“I trained as a dancer, performing from an early age and my career in arts programming, education and community participation has been defined by the sheer joy, inspiration and sense of belonging that I discovered dancing as a young person”.
“Those experiences shaped my belief that all people, regardless of background, ability or economic status should have the right to experience and take part in arts at the highest level.”
Andy Collinson, Chair of the Board at Theatr Brycheiniog added: “We have been overwhelmed by the sheer number and quality of applications from people who want to take our Theatr Brycheiniog family on the next step of its journey in supporting a vibrant artistic and cultural life for the whole of Mid Wales and beyond.
“That interest is a fitting tribute to the work of our current director David Wilson who has shaped and developed what we do over the past four years.
“Emma offers a compelling vision of what the next steps on our journey will look like. We are hugely excited to have her join us at this time.”
Emma is due to take over the role of Director from October with David Wilson moving to be Director of the Aberystwyth Arts Centre