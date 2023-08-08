AN enthralling evening of espionage awaits guests at the Pilgrim Hotel in Much Birch, with an exclusive murder mystery event, “The Spy in the Red Dress”, celebrating local WWII heroine Violette Szabo.
Set to unfold on two dates, Saturday, August 12, and Saturday, August 26, the suspense-filled narrative revolves around a spy ring mystery originating from a chilling death in London.
Following the discovery of a man’s death in London, evidence points to a spy ring’s operation in the Midlands.
The enigmatic Szabo – who has a museum dedicated to her life in nearby Wormelow, where her uncle lived and which she frequently visited – has been assigned the crucial mission of unmasking a potential Nazi spy from a list of three names found in the deceased man’s notebook.
The stakes are high, secrecy paramount, and time is rapidly ticking away.
Violette's real life bravery as a secret agent in wartime France was told in the 1958 hit film Carve Her Name With Pride, starring Virginia McKenna, who was made a Dame in this year's New Year's Honours at the age of 91, and has visited the nearby museum several times.
Posthumously awarded the George Cross - only the second woman to receive the honour – she was captured by the SS in France, tortured and executed in February 1945.
Tickets for the murder mystery night are £59 per person, and the price includes an exclusive murder mystery plot, crafted solely for the Pilgrim Hotel; a welcoming pre-dinner drink to set the mood; a sumptuous three-course dinner, inspired by the 1940s theme; and complimentary entry to the Violette Szabo museum, a mere five-minute journey from the Pilgrim.
Special Bed & Breakfast discount rates exclusively for murder mystery participants are also available.
Given the uniqueness of this experience, demand is anticipated to be high, said organisers.
Those eager to immerse themselves in this world of wartime intrigue are encouraged to book their spot swiftly. Reservations can be made by contacting 01981 540742 or emailing [email protected].