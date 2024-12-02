Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue Team has received a generous donation of £500 from the Monmouth Concert Orchestra, following a fundraising effort at the orchestra’s summer concert.
The funds were raised at an event held at Llangynidr New Village Hall, where music lovers gathered to enjoy an evening of performances.
Kev Harding, fundraising coordinator for Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue Team, accepted the cheque on behalf of the team.
He expressed his gratitude, saying: “I would like to thank the orchestra for this generous donation. We rely on donations like this to keep our service running. It costs £67,000 per year to operate, and we receive no public funding. Our members are all volunteers, and we are entirely funded by public donations like this one.”
The donation will go towards supporting the team’s vital work in the Brecon Beacons National Park and surrounding areas.
Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue Team operates throughout mid-Wales, assisting those in need with search, rescue, and medical services.
The team works closely with the Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service to provide expert help in challenging mountain and rural environments.
Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue Team continues to rely on public support to sustain its operation. To learn more about the team and how to donate, visit their website at www.breconmrt.co.uk.
The cheque presentation was attended by members of both the Monmouth Concert Orchestra and Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra is made up of amateur musicians from across the region, including Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean, and Monmouth. The orchestra meets once a fortnight during term times, and its members, aged 18 to 80, are always keen to welcome new players.
The orchestra does not hold auditions, although players are usually of Grade V standard or above. For more information about the orchestra, visit www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk.