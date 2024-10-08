MONMOUTH’S male voice choir has been rehearsing twice weekly for its biggest event of the year, the Annual Gala Concert, at St Mary’s Priory Church on Saturday, October 12.
For anyone who enjoys passionate male voice singing, the event is not to be missed.
The choir has grown to an 80 strong ensemble and the majority will be giving their all on the evening.
A spokesperson said that with St Mary’s providing fabulous acoustics, it will “throb to the wonderful, melodious voices of the enthusiastic and vibrant choir”.
Joining the choristers for the concert is the gifted multi-vocalist coloratura soprano Holly Thody.
Holly covers many musical genres including rock, jazz and classical.
Recently she gained a Noda Award for her performance as Mabel in the Pirates of Penzance.
Many will also have been delighted by her Eliza in the Savoy’s production, earlier this year, of My Fair Lady.
Many old favourites will also performed during the concert but they can also look forward to hearing no less than five totally new songs, some of which have been specially arranged by Musical Director Lewis Hutton.
The choir are fantastic ambassadors for the town, having performed twice on St David’s Day for the US ambassador in London, and raising thousands of pounds each year for charity.
In November they will be taking their talents ‘on-tour’ to Devon, performing in Torquay, Exeter and Plymouth.
Then in 2026 a return to the Royal Albert Hall is on the cards when they will be guests of London Welsh Male Voice Choir at their Festival of Male Choirs.
Links are also being forged with the Tubingen University Chamber Choir from Germany and MMVC hope to welcome them to Monmouth next year.
This is an exciting time to be involved with this friendly bunch, so if you have ever wanted to sing in a choir, you can join them at a Baptist Church rehearsal on Thursday evenings.
Gala Concert tickets are available online www.monmvc.org.uk or from Stephen’s Bookshop in Church Street.
The event starts at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm).