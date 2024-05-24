MonLife is gearing up to offer an array of engaging activities for families during the upcoming May half term. From sporting adventures, play sessions to creative workshops, there’s something for everyone.
Unleash your creativity and imagination at The Priory Centre, Monmouth, with the 'Let Your Imagination Run Wild' drama workshops!
In collaboration with Savoy Youth Theatre and Back Yard Theatre (Boston, MA, USA), MonLife is offering a four-day series of drama workshops for children aged 7 to 14. It's a fantastic opportunity for young people to engage in art, have fun, and explore new ideas.
Meanwhile, for the older youth, aged 14 to 19, the Borough Theatre is the place to be! There are three days of specialised workshops on offer. Led by seasoned actors and professional tutors, these are designed to hone your acting skills and ignite your passion for the stage.
The Borough also proudly presents the 'Jack and the Beanstalk' by Garlic Theatre. This charming and interactive puppet show is perfect for the whole family, with performances on May, 25 at 11am and 2pm.
Local Community Hubs and Libraries are buzzing with activities too; from Lego workshops to arts and crafts.
For the more active, get ready for The Monmouthshire Games! It's the perfect blend of fun, sports, and learning new skills. Build confidence, make new friends, and have a blast!
Swimming is always a hit, and MonLife have amazing sessions lined up for families and children. Plus, under 16s can enjoy a free swim at any MonLife Active Leisure centre.
And for the little adventurers, look no further than Monmouth Leisure Centre’s Premier Play Centre. Climb through a three-storey action-packed maze and beat the clock through the unique timing system. There's even a special area just for toddlers.
Alternatively, locals can also enjoy a culinary extravaganza as the Street Food Circus rolls into Caldicot Castle with “The Big Banquet”. Expect the “Greatest Street Food On Earth”, delicious dishes from around the World all served up by a Nomadic caravan of celebrated street food chefs from the 24th to the 27th May and again from the 31st May to the 2nd June.
Further to this, MonLife is excited to offer free Stay and Play sessions during half term, where children and families can engage in a variety of activities, including physical play, arts and crafts, and den building, all guided by their imagination.
Additionally, free Active Play sessions are available, where children aged 5-11 can enjoy 1 hour and 55 minutes of supervised play with our skilled playworkers. The activities range from physical play to arts and crafts, and even archery.
Crafting experience are also on hand at Shire Hall for Clay Play – Make Your Own Medieval Clay Tile! Dive into the medieval world as you create your very own clay tile masterpiece.
For detailed information on all the half-term activities across Monmouthshire, visit https://tinyurl.com/3m9ucfbm