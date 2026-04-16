MOCK The Week and Live At The Apollo star Milton Jones is headlining a night of stand-up at Monmouth’s Savoy next month.
King of the absurd deadpan one liner, he’s a legend of the comedy circuit, with his sell out tours Lion Whisperer, On the Road, Temple of Daft, Milton Jones Is Out There, Milton: Impossible and HA!MILTON playing to thousands.
This time, he’ll be joined by Stuart Goldsmith, host of the Comedian’s Comedian Podcast, star of Live At The Apollo, and The Conan O Brian Show, and Dinesh Nathan, who has appeared on stage alongside the likes of Tom Davies and Keri Goldliman.
Milton has revealed that he had to cancel some of his dates last year owing to a cancer scare, but is back performing again after being given the all clear.
"A few months ago, I had to stop my tour HA!MILTON because I needed treatment for prostate cancer. I'm glad to say I've had that treatment and am now cancer-free!” he announced.
"So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better – I couldn't do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).
"I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch.
"Thankfully, I'm now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you'll see that very soon I'll be in lots of other different places on tour too.”
Milton Jones and Special Guests is at the Savoy on Saturday, May 23, at 8pm.
Tickets priced £31 are available at the box office or via the theatre website at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/
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